Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge spoke to reporters at the Auerbach Center about a number of topics Wednesday, but most importantly, the 60-year-old said he’s in good health.

Just one month after suffering a heart attack in Milwaukee, Ainge updated reporters on how he was feeling, amongst questions about free agency, this past season and the upcoming NBA Draft.

“I feel great. I feel good,” Ainge said, per MassLive. “It’s an exciting time of year.”

Ainge suffered his second heart attack in ten years during the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Of course, Boston’s season coming to an abrupt end probably wasn’t good for stress, but Ainge says he still watched the game.

“I recorded the game, but I was like, ‘That’s more stressful.’ So I watched the second game,” he said. “The first game I didn’t watch because I was under more stress then. So I enjoyed watching the games and I just got to be in a setting where I’m not screaming and yelling and my veins aren’t sticking out all over my neck.”

Ainge, who has been known to frequent Chipotle, says he’s had to change some of his eating habits following the scare.

“I’m eating more plants, and not the kind of plants in (Bill) Walton’s garden, by the way,” Ainge said laughing.

Despite some of the health issues, the former Celtics guard says his role with the organization will not change.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images