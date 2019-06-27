Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a pretty wild morning for NBA fans — particularly those who support the Boston Celtics.

After The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that there was a “sizable gap” between the Charlotte Hornets and Kemba Walker’s contract negotiations, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Celtics were the front-runners for the star point guard.

Such news understandably sent Twitter into a frenzy, and the C’s Twitter account eventually got in on the action as well, posting this shortly after news broke.

zzzzzzzzzzzz

＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ *alarm* ∧_∧ good morning

( ･ω･)

＿| ⊃／(＿＿_

／ └-(＿＿＿_／

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 27, 2019

Landing Walker absolutely would soften the blow of losing Kyrie Irving in free agency. There’s still some bookkeeping work the Celtics would have to do in order to land Walker, but nothing that isn’t doable.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images