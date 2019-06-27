Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady hears what his doubters are saying.

Brady detractors were louder than ever last season as the New England Patriots quarterback’s age-41 campaign unfolded. Arguably no one among this company was more vocal than Max Kellerman, who’s been squatting on a TB12 take for what seems like forever. The “First Take” co-host years ago claimed Brady was going going to “fall off a cliff” and “be a bum in short order.” This prediction couldn’t have aged any worse, as Brady and the Patriots have reached each of the last three Super Bowls, winning two.

Patriots fans haven’t let Kellerman forget about his delusional take and are quick to remind the ESPN talking head of it any time Brady shines. Kellerman’s failed forecast apparently hasn’t escaped Brady’s mind either, as evidenced by a post Thursday on the QB’s Instagram story.

Yeah, it’s safe to say there’s still plenty left in that arm.

Despite being proven wrong about Brady and the Patriots time and time again, we have a feeling Kellerman will be back to his usual antics once the 2019 season commences.

