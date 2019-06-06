Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins lost Zdeno Chara in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final after the defensemen took a slap shot to the face that deflected off his own stick, which led to multiple reports that the 6-foot-9 veteran had suffered a broken jaw.

St. Louis isn’t taking any chances however, with Blues head coach Craig Berube noting that his team is preparing for Game 5 as if the Bruins’ captain will be on the ice.

“We prepare as if he’s going to play,” Berube told reporters. “I don’t think the preparation changes if he plays or he doesn’t play. We just have to be ready to go whether he’s in or out. That team over there is very good, they’re going to be hungry and they’re going to be desperate. We have to come with that desperation and hunger, too, and not worry if Chara is playing or not. We all know how tough Chara is, he’s a warrior. I wouldn’t doubt it, if he plays. But if he doesn’t play, we have to keep our focus and have the same gameplan.”

The Blues took full advantage of Boston missing Chara, winning Game 4 in St. Louis.

With the series now knotted at two, the Bruins hope to get their defenseman back in some capacity as they try to defend home ice Thursday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images