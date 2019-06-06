Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will be getting back a bullpen arm in the coming weeks.

Steven Wright, who was suspended 80 games in March for violating Major League Baseball’s performance enhancing drug policy, is eligible to join the minor leagues on a rehab assignment as early as Monday.

Anyone suspended under the league’s policy is able to pitch in the minor leagues 15 days before they are eligible to return to the bigs, and Wright can be reinstated June 25.

The knuckleballer also has been battling a knee injury after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery in November. He tossed a three-inning simulated game Wednesday and manager Alex Cora said he looked good.

“He’s moving well. He’s doing everything,” Cora said, via MassLive. “So far, so good.” The skipper also acknowledged he knows there will need to be some decisions made once Wright returns to the lineup. “We know what’s coming so we’ll talk about it when we have to make a decision,” Cora said. Wright has been struggling with knee problems since 2017. He originally was on the Red Sox’s postseason roster, but didn’t see game action due to the injury. If healthy, Wright should be able to provide a boost to the Boston bullpen.

