The Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics likely will test one of sports’ oldest adages.

The teams will meet Tuesday in a WNBA game which pits the top teams in the Eastern Conference against one another. The Sun hold a half-game lead over the Mystics atop the conference standings and look to prove their May 25 win over Washington was no fluke.

Connecticut currently is riding a four-game win streak and boasts the second- best defense in the WNBA, holding opponents to just 72.2 points per game. Washington leads the WNBA in scoring, averaging 89.6 points per game.

Washington Mystics (4-1) at Connecticut Sun (5-1)

Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

The Sun beat the Mystics 84-69 in their only meeting of the 2019 meeting to date.

Players to watch

Sun center Jonquel Jones is averaging 17.5 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks per game, and the WNBA named her Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier this month.

Mystics star Elena Delle Donne missed her team’s last game against the Sun. She’s averaging a team-best 14.3 points per game, and Washington has won the four games in which she has played by an average of 18 points.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun