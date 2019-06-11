Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is some good news to share on the status of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Ortiz, who was the victim of a shooting Sunday night in the Dominican Republic, arrived in Boston on Monday night to receive further treatment at Mass. General Hospital.

The Red Sox arranged for Ortiz to be flown from the Dominican to Boston, and the slugger underwent another surgery upon arrival. Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, released a statement Tuesday morning providing an update on her husband while also thanking the Red Sox and the community for their support through this obviously difficult time.

“David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery. He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days.

“On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for privacy as David works towards recovery.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images