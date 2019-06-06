Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to a well-balanced effort to start the 2019 season, the Connecticut Sun has taken an early hold on first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Sun have two straight wins under their belts heading into Thursday’s matchup as Connecticut looks to add on to their 3-1 record. It will be Chiney Ogwumike’s first time back at Mohegan Sun Arena since being traded to Los Angeles in April, as well.

Los Angeles Sparks (2-1) at Connecticut Sun (3-1)

Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESNgo.com; NESNgo app

Recent meetings

This won’t be the first time the Sparks and Sun square off this season, and it certainly won’t be the last.

The last time these two clubs met up, Connecticut dropped a hard-fought battle in a battle on the road at the Staples Center. Ogwumike scored 20 points for the Sparks in that contest while Jonquel Jones came up with 16 points and 22 boards, just two rebounds away from the single-game league record.

Players to watch

Jones has been on fire lately, averaging an impressive 16.8 points and 14.3 rebounds per game. She’s recorded three double-doubles in Connecticut’s first four games, including in the Sun’s last matchup with the Sparks, and is averaging 30 minutes on the court per game.

Courtney Williams has also had a massive impact on the Sun’s recent success. Williams is averaging 13 points per game to start the season, including a 19-point performance on Sunday in Connecticut’s most recent victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

Both Alyssa and Jasmine Thomas have been on a roll, as well. Alyssa Thomas had a 14-point performance against the Aces after bumping hips with another player in the last time the Sun played the Sparks. Jasmine Thomas, meanwhile, already is averaging 12 points per game.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun