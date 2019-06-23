Danica Patrick’s days of rocking long, flowing hair are over — for now.
The retired NASCAR star took to Instagram last week to celebrate her lengthy yoga career. Patrick accompanied a photo of herself meditating with a long caption about how to effectively meditate.
However, it’s Patrick’s new haircut that really stole the show.
Take a look:
I started practice yoga in about 2000. It took until 2014 to commit to some consistency. And in 2019, I have realized that meditation and breath are really where the growth comes from. Pranayama. Meditation. The body follows the breath and the mind. . Just try taking 3 deep breaths with your eyes closed and see if you can’t help but relaxing. That goes into the practice. A breath for each move and when you stay in a pose to deepen it, the breath will open you up. Yoga is a great practice of trying harder and letting go. They are each necessary at certain times….. kinda like life.
“That hair tho 😍😍,” Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, said in a comment.”
We agree. That hair, tho.
