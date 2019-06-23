Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick’s days of rocking long, flowing hair are over — for now.

The retired NASCAR star took to Instagram last week to celebrate her lengthy yoga career. Patrick accompanied a photo of herself meditating with a long caption about how to effectively meditate.

However, it’s Patrick’s new haircut that really stole the show.

Take a look:

“That hair tho 😍😍,” Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, said in a comment.”

We agree. That hair, tho.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images