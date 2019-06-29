Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018-19 Boston Celtics certainly had their issues, and many of the young players were impacted by something they could’ve controlled, according to Danny Ainge.

“I felt like at some point in the year, players will accept a role,” the Celtics president of basketball operations said at Boston’s corporate partner’s summit, via NBC Sports Boston. “We just had too many individual goals, like we didn’t have enough guys that winning was the most important thing,”

Ainge didn’t seem too mad about that little tidbit. In fact, it sounded like he understood what the young players were going through last season.

“When you have 21- and 22-year-old kids, that’s going to happen,” Ainge said. “I like them and I understand where every player is. I was that player. Yes, I wanted to be an All-Star and yes, I wanted more shots. I used to celebrate every time (Larry) Bird didn’t play.”

If the C’s plan on making another title run in the future, they’ll have to give a little more thought into building a winning culture.

