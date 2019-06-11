Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s starting pitchers got off to a brutal start in 2019, and with the season now in mid-June, the bullpen has hit a bump in the road.

Boston blew its 10th save of the season Monday night in a 4-3, 11-inning loss.

Dave Dombrowski, though, doesn’t seem too worried about the bullpen. Dombrowski noted guys like Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman have done well out of the pen up until recently.

The Red Sox president of baseball operations also said holes in the bullpen right now can be filled by players from within the organization, with Steven Wright ready to return to team in two weeks.

To hear more about what Dombrowski had to say, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

