The road to full recovery is off to a good start for David Ortiz.

Ortiz, who was the victim of a shooting in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, was transferred to Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday night for additional surgery. The Red Sox legend’s wife, Tiffany, provided a positive update on her husband Tuesday, and a spokesperson for Ortiz followed suit Wednesday morning.

“Everything is fine, he’s fine,” Leo Lopez said in Spanish, per The Boston Globe. “The process is taking time, but everything’s fine. He’s fine.”

Tiffany Ortiz in her statement Tuesday noted her husband will remain at Massachusetts General Hospital “for the next several days” as he continues his recovery. She issued another update Wednesday indicating her husband was able to sit up and take some steps Tuesday and is “making good progress.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images