It wasn’t easy being a Boston sports fan Wednesday night, and many have taken the opportunity to troll Boston.

The Boston Bruins, of course, fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

That prompted the Detroit Free Press to troll the city of Boston following the devastating loss.

Dear Boston, We are so sorry for what transpired on your hockey rink tonight. Your city's sports teams have suffered long enough. We know in our hearts you'll get through this difficult time. Sincerely, Detroit#StanleyCup — Detroit Free Press (@freep) June 13, 2019

If the first tweet wasn’t enough to get Boston fans riled up, the newspaper then goes on to remind them that Detroit won three championships when the Lions (NFL), Red Wings (NHL) and Tigers (MLB) all won titles during the 1935-36 league years.

Here's a story about a Detroit team that, unlike Boston, DID beat a team from Missouri tonight https://t.co/8XvHwscvJZ — Detroit Free Press (@freep) June 13, 2019

If Boston had completed the feat, it would have been far more impressive, since, you know, when the Red Wings won their title back in 1936 there only were eight NHL teams competing for the Stanley Cup.

This thread created by the newspaper does seem rather salty, especially considering Boston’s sports success the last 18 years.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images