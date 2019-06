Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two Boston Red Sox fans had a good, old-fashioned dance-off Wednesday afternoon to see who would be deemed the Dunkin’ 10th player.

The two fans were shown dancing in the stands during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, and those watching on TV had to choose who would earn the nod.

So, who now is the 10th player?

Check out the results below:

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images