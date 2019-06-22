Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins selected center John Beecher with the 30th-overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday night.

The 18-year-old is a product of the United States Development Team Program, which saw eight other prospects get selected in the first round, including Jack Hughes who, unsurprisingly, was drafted No. 1 overall by the New Jersey Devils.

Beecher didn’t put up eye-popping numbers, but he did win a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship. He scored three goals and had one assist in seven games throughout the tournament.

He also recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) and a plus-11 rating in 34 games during the 2017-18 season with the USNTDP, per a team-provided press release.

With the 30th overall pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft, we’ve selected forward John Beecher. Welcome to Boston, John! pic.twitter.com/tmfPFMw7eW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2019

He’ll certainly be one to keep an eye on.

