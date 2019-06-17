Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have made plenty of improvements following a dismal start to the 2019 season. But there is still certainly room to grow in a number of areas, including their performance against the league’s best teams.

Despite their 23-11 record against teams with a losing record, the Sox are just 16-23 against teams above .500. Both their bats and bullpen tend to struggle more against teams with winning records, as well.

Check out the stats in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

