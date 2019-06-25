Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Johnson will return to action for the first time since the US Open when he tees off Thursday as a +550 favorite on the Rocket Mortgage Classic odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Sitting alongside Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy as a +900 co-favorite entering the US Open, Johnson turned in a disappointing performance at the third major tournament of the season, coming in a distant 35th to mark his third finish in 20th place or worse in four outings ahead of the inaugural edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

While Johnson has struggled of late, he also has enjoyed success this season. The 34-year-old from South Carolina claimed his lone victory of the season at the WGC-Mexico Championship and has turned in eight Top-10 performances, including second-place finishes at both the Masters while sporting +1100 odds and the PGA Championship as +800 chalk.

Hideki Matsuyama sits alongside Rickie Fowler back of Johnson at +1200 on the golf odds for the week, while newly anointed US Open champion Gary Woodland follows at +1400.

It has been almost two years since Matsuyama earned his last tour victory at the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Matsuyama’s struggles have carried over into the current campaign, with the 27-year-old finishing better than 16th just once in his past seven outings, a sixth-place performance earlier this month at the Memorial Tournament as a +2200 wager.

Fowler also has struggled since claiming his lone win of the season back in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, paying out on lengthy +1800 odds. Fowler followed up by taking second at the Honda Classic and a share of fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship.

But the Murrieta, California native has otherwise struggled, finishing a distant 36th at the PGA Championship as a +2200 wager and missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge while listed with +1400 odds. Fowler also failed to build on a strong opening round 66 at the US Open, quickly falling off the pace in 43rd place after opening at +2800.

This weekend marks Woodland’s first appearance since his stunning US Open win as a long +8000 bet. The 35-year-old’s first major victory marked an impressive turnaround after posting just one Top-10 finish in his previous nine PGA Tour appearances.

Further down the Rocket Mortgage Classic odds at online betting sites, Travelers Championship winner Chez Reavie sits alone at +2500, just ahead of Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore at +2800, while Patrick Reed joins Billy Horschel at +3000.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images