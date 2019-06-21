Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL had its fair share of controversial calls — and no-calls, for that matter — throughout the 2018-19 regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs.

Of course, Boston Bruins fans remember the egregious missed call on Noel Acciari in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. And the infamous hand pass no-call that led to the San Jose Sharks winning in controversial fashion in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals over the Blues.

The Blues, as you know, went on to win the Stanley Cup in seven games over Boston.

Those are just two that come right to mind, and with the season now behind us, the focus shifts to next year. And commissioner Gary Bettman announced some rules changes that will be implemented come October.

Some things that were on the docket were what will happen to a player if he loses his helmet during play and some changes made to the video review process.

Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman broke down what’s to come in a Twitter thread:

Even if team getting a man advantage ices the puck, it will have faceoff in the offensive zone. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

Team that knocks off the net accidentally/on purpose will not be allowed a line change. Offensive team will be able to pick circle for faceoff — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

If goalie knocks off the net on breakaway, automatic goal — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

Puck shot on goal from outside the red line, if goalie freezes the puck — no line change — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

If a player loses helmet, player will have to go back to bench or out helmet back on properly. Only exception: immediate play on the puck. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

Minor penalty for not doing it. Chin strap does not need to be done up — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

He started an entire new thread to explain the new video review rules. Are you ready?

Expanded coaches’ challenge. Third category added: allow challenges of missed stoppages of play in offensive zone leading to a goal — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

Consequences of being wrong is automatic two-minute penalty. Second unsuccessful challenge is a double-minor. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

Missed stoppage is only black and white calls: hand passes, puck in netting, etc. Not talking about missed penalties — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

Second change is: for major and match penalties. Ref who made call will review it, and will confirm if either major or minor. But it must be at least a minor. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

For high-sticking, ref who called it can make sure it was not own player or wrong player. Again, official on-ice will have final call. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

Reason puck over glass not included is 1) differing number of cameras from broadcast to broadcast makes chances of calling it too inconsistent, and 2) they don’t want to use video review to call penalties. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2019

It’s a lot of changes, and no one really will see how it will change the game until fans see one these rules take place.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images