The NHL had its fair share of controversial calls — and no-calls, for that matter — throughout the 2018-19 regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs.
Of course, Boston Bruins fans remember the egregious missed call on Noel Acciari in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. And the infamous hand pass no-call that led to the San Jose Sharks winning in controversial fashion in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals over the Blues.
The Blues, as you know, went on to win the Stanley Cup in seven games over Boston.
Those are just two that come right to mind, and with the season now behind us, the focus shifts to next year. And commissioner Gary Bettman announced some rules changes that will be implemented come October.
Some things that were on the docket were what will happen to a player if he loses his helmet during play and some changes made to the video review process.
Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman broke down what’s to come in a Twitter thread:
He started an entire new thread to explain the new video review rules. Are you ready?
It’s a lot of changes, and no one really will see how it will change the game until fans see one these rules take place.
