The New England Patriots have experienced plenty of changes following their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams in February. But ESPN believes the Pats have had just an “average” offseason.

In a column published Tuesday, Patriots beat writer Mike Reiss details why he believes New England’s offseason hasn’t dazzled like it has in years past.

“Restock for another Super Bowl run after taking some big hits in free agency (DE Trey Flowers to Detroit, OT Trent Brown to Oakland) and with tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring from an offensive unit that had limited options in the passing game by the end of 2018.”

Patriots training camp is slated to begin the last week of July.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images