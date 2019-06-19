Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is there anything quite like the NBA offseason?

Probably not.

NBA fans essentially keep things locked in on Twitter looking for the next “Woj bomb” from Adrian Wojnarowski or the latest breaking news to come through from various insiders.

From the Anthony Davis trade, to Kyrie Irving rumors, there has been absolutely no shortage of madness this summer so far. And Tuesday offered up some major new developments.

Chris Paul may, or may not be looking for an exit from the Houston Rockets, and things changed pretty quickly for the Boston Celtics and Al Horford, as the two sides reportedly are “no longer discussing,” a new deal.

Then, Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted out this beauty.

👀 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 19, 2019

And you better believe NBA Twitter absolutely exploded. Is Antetokounmpo hopeful the Milwaukee Bucks will pursue Horford? Or maybe, like the rest of us, he is just glued to his timeline waiting for the next move to break. Perhaps Antetokounmpo just finished the last episode of HBO’s “Chernobyl.”

Honestly, who knows, it’s an eye emoji. Take it as you will.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images