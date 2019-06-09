Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA fans believe Isaiah Thomas is all done, but the diminutive guard insists otherwise.

Injuries have derailed Thomas’ career, which peaked in 2017 when led the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. Since being traded for Kyrie Irving during the ensuing offseason, Thomas has played in just 44 combined games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Now a free agent, the 30-year-old Thomas believes he still has more to offer.

Check out this tweet:

Let me get the same opportunity and I’ll do that shit again https://t.co/pm41wSEAh0 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 8, 2019

Of course, that was the game where Thomas dropped 53 points on the birthday of his sister, Chyna Thomas, who died two weeks prior.

Whether Thomas truly has anything left in the take is anyone’s guess. Nobody doubts his will and work ethic, but multiple hip surgeries have stripped the 5-foot-9 guard of the explosion he needs to succeed in a league full of giants.

Still, the Celtics might have an opening at guard in the near future, and Thomas has been candid about his desire to return to Boston. So, fans shouldn’t rule anything out.

