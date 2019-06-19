Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before any of the 2019 offseason madness began in the NBA, the Celtics were eyeing an opportunity to bring Anthony Davis to Boston. The C’s ultimately missed out on picking up the 27-year-old All-Star after the New Orleans Pelicans struck a deal to send him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan thinks one factor impacting the C’s fate with Davis is consistently overlooked. She appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s Early Edition on Tuesday and explained.

“When the Lakers went up from 11th to No. 4, (the Celtics’) dream died,” she said. “It died because now, the Lakers had the high lottery draft pick that (New Orleans Pelicans’ executive vice president of operations) David Griffin needed to sell to an owner, who by the way would rather have died than to make that trade with the Lakers.”

Sorry @Gary_Tanguay, Jackie MacMullan says the Celtics dreams of getting AD "died" on the night of the NBA draft lottery 🎲 pic.twitter.com/Kx4cVeaLEA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 18, 2019

To add insult to injury, it appears both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will likely leave Boston during free agency, which begins June 30.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images