It’s time for the Boston Bruins to look ahead to the offseason, but first, Jake DeBrusk had one more message for B’s fans from the 2018-19 season.

The 22-year-old solidified himself in Boston’s top-six, scoring 27 goals in his second season in the NHL, finding a home on David Krejci’s left wing. DeBrusk became a fan favorite for his nose for the net and his goal celebrations.

And after a breakout campaign, which ended just one game shy of winning the Stanley Cup,. DeBrusk took to social media to thank Bruins fans and express his love for his teammates. The post included a couple celebration photos and a team pic of the Bruins.

I would like to thank Bruins fans for their love and support this season! Although it wasn’t the outcome we wanted I’ll never forget this season with this group of guys #year2 #sizzle 🐻

The Bruins face a number of questions heading into the offseason, including the the contract situation of Marcus Johansson and the trade rumors surrounding Torey Krug.

But it was clear throughout the season that the Bruins had something special going inside the locker room, with young players like DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy showing their affection for playing in Boston.

It’s just a matter of putting together another group to do it again.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images