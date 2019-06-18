Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the third straight time, Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones has been named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, becoming the first player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Jones has been on fire to start the season, averaging 17.22 points, 12 rebounds and 2.67 blocks in the Sun’s first nine games of the season. In fact, Jones has already racked up six double-doubles and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Last week, the Bahamas native averaged 17.7 points, 10 rebounds and 1.67 blocks as Connecticut cruised to a league-leading 8-1 record. She has scored no less than 10 points per game the entire season.

(You can check out highlights from the last week here.)

