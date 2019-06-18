Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Monday, and the two clubs have been showing their power over the past month.

Minnesota and Boston lead the majors in home runs since May 1 with 87 and 75 dingers, respectively. The power surge has been very apparent for the Red Sox lately, as they’ve clubbed 14 home runs in their last four games.

For more on the Sox and Twins numbers, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images