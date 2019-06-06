Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara doesn’t have to worry about his place in hockey history, but the longtime Boston Bruins captain somehow managed to grow his already gargantuan legend.

Chara reportedly suffered a broken jaw in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. But that didn’t stop the 42-year-old from taking part in morning skate Thursday ahead of Game 5 at TD Garden.

The veteran blueliner’s status for the pivotal contest still is uncertain, but the fact he took part in pregame preparations is remarkable in itself. It certainly didn’t go unnoticed by his Bruins teammates, including fellow defenseman John Moore.

John Moore on Chara this morning. Unfortunately, I can’t convey the delivery, which was even better than the quote: pic.twitter.com/t37lTAkOIK — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 6, 2019

Chara unsurprisingly made light of his admirable showing of toughness Thursday, noting all players are dealing with some type of injury or discomfort at this time of the hockey year.

Should Chara take the ice for Game 5, even in a limited role, it undoubtedly would provide a considerable jolt of energy to both the Bruins and their hometown fans.

