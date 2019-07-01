Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker made it official when the clock struck 6 p.m. ET Sunday, as the two sides agreed to a four-year deal worth $141 million.

Boston’s new point guard joined Scott Van Pelt on the Sunday night edition of “SportsCenter” to discuss his move to Boston and why he chose the Celtics.

“When you think of the Celtics you think of championships, you think of winning,” Walker told Van Pelt. “And that’s what I’m about. I’m about competing for championships and winning. That’s something I haven’t been able to do throughout the early years of my career. I haven’t been a consistent winner in this league. I just felt like Boston was the best fit for me to try and accomplish those kind of goals.”

Walker noted that leaving Charlotte after playing his first eight professional seasons there was not an easy decision, but said it was a necessary move to try and take the next step in his career.

“It was a really tough decision but it was something I had to do in order to fulfill some dreams of mine and compete,” he said.

It’s clear that Walker has winning on the brain, but his lack of team success certainly hasn’t hindered his individual accolades. The University of Connecticut product averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 82 games for Charlotte last season en route to his first All-NBA selection.

Terry Rozier will head to Charlotte and likely take over its starting point guard slot.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images