JJ Redick is saying “goodbye” to Philadelphia and “hello” to New Orleans.
Redick and the Pelicans reportedly have agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The guard spent the last two seasons with the 76ers, averaging 17.6 points and 2.8 assists per game.
The Pelicans made a number of moves after free agency began at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, picking up players like the Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors and EuroLeague forward Nicolo Melli.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images