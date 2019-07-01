Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JJ Redick is saying “goodbye” to Philadelphia and “hello” to New Orleans.

Redick and the Pelicans reportedly have agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The guard spent the last two seasons with the 76ers, averaging 17.6 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Free agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5M deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The Pelicans made a number of moves after free agency began at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, picking up players like the Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors and EuroLeague forward Nicolo Melli.

