LeBron James clearly is thrilled to have Anthony Davis join him in Los Angeles.

This was extremely apparent Thursday when it was reported James would let his newest Lakers teammate wear No. 23 next season. But where does that leave King James?

Of course, James wore No. 23 last season in Los Angeles and during his years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While playing for the Miami Heat however, the now-34-year-old wore No. 6.

Thursday’s report left people wondering what James would choose, but his latest social media activity makes it seem like he’s already made the decision. Check it out:

⁶🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2019

James put the No. 6 in his Instagram story Thursday night as well.

Looks like everyone who bought a No. 23 Lakers jersey last season is going to have to update their gear. The No. 6 is making a comeback.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images