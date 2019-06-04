Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In case you missed it (or simply forgot) Le’Veon Bell is a Jet now.

And the ex-Pittsburgh Steeler already seems thrilled to be playing for New York.

Bell donned his new Jets uniform for the very first time Monday ahead of Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp in Florham Park, N.J. The 27-year-old running back showed off his new digs in a video posted to the Jets’ Twitter account that afternoon, and he could barely contain his excitement.

“Y’all see it? Yeah. We here, baby,” he said in the clip. “Two-six. We here. And it’s official.”

Check it out:

.@LeVeonBell has that 2️⃣6️⃣ on for the first time! pic.twitter.com/Jt85ARVH5u — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 3, 2019

Later on, Bell took to Twitter with a brief message for his fans.

Looks like someone is itching to play with his new squad.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images