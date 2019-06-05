Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It sounds as if Red Sox fans won’t need to wait much longer for Mitch Moreland’s return.

The Boston first baseman has been on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and hasn’t played in a game since May 28. Moreland was eligible to be activated Wednesday, but manager Alex Cora said before the Red Sox’s game against the Kansas City Royals that Moreland “most likely” will be activated Friday, per the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman.

That’s certainly good news considering the 33-year-old had been one of Boston’s most consistent hitters this season.

Moreland leads the team in home runs with 13 and was batting .228 with 34 RBIs and 24 runs before being sidelined. The extra rest certainly won’t hurt as the Red Sox open a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Fenway Park.

