Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The passing of time hasn’t dulled the interest in Craig Kimbrel’s services.

The free-agent relief pitcher attracts the interest of the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The draft pick attachment goes away first minute Monday, at 12:01 am. So look for Keuchel/Kimbrel to sign after that, maybe not too long after. Hear Yankees/Braves strongly in on DK; Twins, Brewers, Cards, Rays among others. CK market also active. ATL, PHI, MINN, TB, many more. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 31, 2019

Kimbrel, 31, left the Boston Red Sox in November as a free agent after three years with the team but he has remained unsigned to date, despite a host of teams considering adding him to their bullpen.

He reportedly seeks a multi-year contract in the $32 million-to-$52 million range, a massive reduction from the six-year and $100 million he demanded at the outset of free agency.

Nevertheless, Kimbrel’s determination to win the proverbial waiting game has cost him two-plus months of the 2019 season, but doing so might pay off for him if he lands in the right spot for the suitable contract terms.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images