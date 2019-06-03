The passing of time hasn’t dulled the interest in Craig Kimbrel’s services.
The free-agent relief pitcher attracts the interest of the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
Kimbrel, 31, left the Boston Red Sox in November as a free agent after three years with the team but he has remained unsigned to date, despite a host of teams considering adding him to their bullpen.
He reportedly seeks a multi-year contract in the $32 million-to-$52 million range, a massive reduction from the six-year and $100 million he demanded at the outset of free agency.
Nevertheless, Kimbrel’s determination to win the proverbial waiting game has cost him two-plus months of the 2019 season, but doing so might pay off for him if he lands in the right spot for the suitable contract terms.
