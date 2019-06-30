Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before the Boston Red Sox took the field for Game 1 of their two-game series against the New York Yankees at London Stadium, Mookie Betts and Alex Rodriguez took some time to send a special message to David Ortiz back in the United States.

Betts, who built a special relationship with Ortiz while he still played in Boston, told the man known as Big Papi to “get well” and promised to visit him soon. Rodriguez told him to “hurry back” and said “everybody is cheering for you” on the set of the show he once helped host.

Check it out:

Our crew and @mookiebetts had a special message for our friend and colleague @davidortiz 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H3fZflP1gR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

Ortiz has progressed well since returning to Boston to receive treatment for a gunshot wound he sustained in the Dominican Republic on June 8, according to this wife Tiffany, and has been moved out of the intensive care unit while in good condition.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images