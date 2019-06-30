Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox and New York Yankees put on quite the show in Game 1 of their two-game set at London Stadium.

And while Boston attempted a late-game comeback, they simply couldn’t find the runs to walk away with the win. But they did help put up some impressive numbers along the way.

The Red Sox and Yankees combined for 30 runs off 37 hits in Saturday’s contest, including seven doubles and six home runs between the two squads.

Check out the stats in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.