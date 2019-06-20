Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics have yet to make any draft night moves, but it appears Boston is still inquiring about moving up into the lottery.

It had been previously reported that the Celtics were interested in the No. 4 overall pick, but the Atlanta Hawks swooped in and reportedly acquired that selection from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The Celtics have now shifted their focus to the No. 5 overall pick, reaching out to Cleveland Cavaliers about its availability, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves are also in play for the pick, per Fedor.

#Cavs have had inquiries now from Minnesota, Chicago and Boston for the fifth pick, according to league sources. The price hasn't been right. Yet. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 20, 2019

The Hawks are reportedly focused on Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter, which would open the door for Boston to move up and select Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland at No. 5.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images