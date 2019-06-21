Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like you can cancel those fireworks plans, Green Teamers.

Thursday began with rampant rumors that the Boston Celtics were looking to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft. But shortly after the draft got underway, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that Boston no longer is expected to trade up.

Take a look at this tweet:

This stuff all changes suddenly, but hearing that as of now there are no indications that the Celtics will trade up. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 21, 2019

As Himmelsbach said, things can change in a moment. Furthermore, trading up from No. 14 overall isn’t the only thing that qualifies as “moving up” in the draft. The Celtics also hold the Nos. 20 and 22 picks, so trading into the teens still is a possibility.

Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images