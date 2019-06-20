Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics might be cooking up something fierce in their draft-night kitchen.

Danny Ainge, Boston’s president of basketball operations, is looking to make a significant move ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Thursday morning. The Celtics are looking to package picks (they own the Nos. 14, 20 and 22 selections) and/or veterans to either move up in the draft or acquire an established star.understand that

“Ainge could be working on a major draft-night deal,” Washburn wrote. “An NBA source said he believes the Celtics are working on such a deal to nab a veteran player and could use those draft picks to work out a trade.”

Added Washburn: “Ainge is trying to move up in this draft, targeting Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, the poster player for this mercurial draft. Garland played five games last season, a total of 139 minutes, because of a knee injury, and he decided to declare for the draft.”

While nothing is set and stone, it appears that both Beal and Garland are off the table. The Washington Wizards reportedly are not interested in dealing Beal, and the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are eying Garland at the No. 5 pick.

Of course, neither of those things preclude the Celtics from making serious noise Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images