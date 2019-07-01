Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A lot was answered right off the bat when NBA free agency opened on Sunday night.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are teaming up and heading to the Brooklyn Nets. Kemba Walker is on his way to the Boston Celtics, while Terry Rozer is heading to the Charlotte Hornets. However Al Horford and his potential “mystery team” remain, well, a mystery.

There was a large amount of speculation on Sunday about a potential three-team sign-and-trade deal between the Celtics, Nets and Hornets, which would have put Boston in prime position to try and bring back its veteran big man. That deal is reportedly dead, meaning the uncertainty around Horford’s situation would live to see another day.

The 33-year-old plans to speak with “several teams on Sunday night,” with his decision coming on Monday or Tuesday, a source told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“According to a league source, Horford plans to speak with several teams on Sunday night and then make a final decision on Monday or Tuesday,” Himmelsbach wrote. “He might have no interest in coming back to Boston, or the Celtics might have no interest in upping their initial offer.”

So it appears we won’t have an immediate answer for Horford’s free agency. Time will tell where he ends up and who that mystery team really is.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports