Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shortly after reportedly extending a qualifying offer to Terry Rozier, the Boston Celtics quickly took it back.

According to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, Boston will renounce his rights in order to open up space to sign Kemba Walker to a max deal. This makes Rozier an unrestricted free agent.

Boston will renounce the rights to guard Terry Rozier – to open up a max slot for Kemba Walker – and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2019

Rozier has reportedly spoken with the New York Knicks (who believe the guard isn’t too far a step down from what Kyrie Irving) in the weeks following the Celtics elimination from the 2019 postseason. One insider expects him to take home anywhere between $15-18 million a year wherever he signs.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images