The Red Sox couldn’t complete a comeback Saturday against the New York Yankees at London Stadium as Boston’s early struggles came back to bite them.

Manager Alex Cora acknowledged this after the game, noting that Boston has struggled to get important outs during big innings lately. It’s something he wants the team to work on with the second half of the season quickly approaching.

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images