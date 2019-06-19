The Boston Celtics are facing a youth movement with the potential departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.
The latter is a bit more surprising, as it had previously been reported that Horford was leaning toward returning to Boston, even if he opted out of his current contract. But where will Horford end up if he does in fact leave the Celtics?
At the moment, Western Conference teams seem to be expressing the most interest in the veteran big man, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are among the teams interested in Horford, per the report.
O’Connor notes the Mavericks are considered the favorites to land Horford.
The 33-year-old always was expected to opt out of his $30.1 million player option for the 2019-20 season, but the initial reports had Horford returning to Boston on a new deal.
A four-year contract worth over $100 million is waiting for Horford in free agency, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Time will tell where Horford ends up, but the Celtics’ plans dramatically have changed over the past 24 hours.
