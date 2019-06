Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving is teaming up with Kevin Durant.

The former Boston Celtics’ All-Star point guard is set to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets will also sign center DeAndre Jordan.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Irving will sign a four-year deal worth $141 million, while Durant will sign a four-year $164 million deal, per Wojnarowski.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images