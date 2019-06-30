Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Terry Rozier’s time in Boston is over.

The Celtics point guard is heading to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Rozier will sign a fully guaranteed three-year $58 million deal.

All three years and $58M will be fully guaranteed for Terry Rozier in Charlotte, league sources said. https://t.co/1DjsUGzHcn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Rozier landed in a great spot, as he’ll get the starting job in Charlotte in addition to a lucrative contract.

The remainder of this sign-and-trade deal remains unclear, but the end goal for Boston would be to re-sign Al Horford.

The Celtics expect to sign Kemba Walker when free agency opens on Sunday evening.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports