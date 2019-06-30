It appears Terry Rozier’s time in Boston is over.
The Celtics point guard is heading to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Rozier will sign a fully guaranteed three-year $58 million deal.
Rozier landed in a great spot, as he’ll get the starting job in Charlotte in addition to a lucrative contract.
The remainder of this sign-and-trade deal remains unclear, but the end goal for Boston would be to re-sign Al Horford.
The Celtics expect to sign Kemba Walker when free agency opens on Sunday evening.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports