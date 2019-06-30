Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA free agency hasn’t even begun yet, and already Twitter is doing it’s thing.

Just one hour before free agency is set to begin, multiple reports emerged suggesting both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant intend on signing with the Brooklyn Nets once free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Brooklyn had an “undeniable vibe of confidence” Sunday afternoon.

And, naturally, Twitter promptly exploded.

Great googly moogly that’s a haul. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) June 30, 2019

ABSOLUTELY WILD — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 30, 2019

The Nets out here looking at the rest of the NBA like: pic.twitter.com/U0NUFnRoAT — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) June 30, 2019

Nets fans atm pic.twitter.com/kcKPjC74y4 — Tony Stark 🐐 Fan Account (@NelsonSuarez156) June 30, 2019

Knicks fans, however, weren’t as thrilled.

https://twitter.com/Brezy20/status/1145435972718538752

The 2019 offseason just continues to drop jaws.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images