NBA free agency hasn’t even begun yet, and already Twitter is doing it’s thing.
Just one hour before free agency is set to begin, multiple reports emerged suggesting both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant intend on signing with the Brooklyn Nets once free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Brooklyn had an “undeniable vibe of confidence” Sunday afternoon.
And, naturally, Twitter promptly exploded.
Knicks fans, however, weren’t as thrilled.
https://twitter.com/Brezy20/status/1145435972718538752
The 2019 offseason just continues to drop jaws.
