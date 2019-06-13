Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rumors regarding Kyrie Irving’s offseason plans have been heating up as of late, and many of them are linked to the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving reportedly parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler Wednesday, clearing the way for him to join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation before the point guard hits free agency on June 30. Jay-Z previously owned a stake in the Nets, which caused many to see this move as another hint at Irving leaning towards Brooklyn. Well, it appears that might be the case.

A source with “ties to Roc Nation” told Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald that Irving is prepared to sign with the Nets when he becomes a free agent, while a separate league source noted that his team had received the same information.

“According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets.

“Word is that the Celtics, meanwhile, had not been given any definitive indication from Irving as of Thursday afternoon.”

As Bulpett later noted, Irving must wait 15 days before officially signing with Roc Nation.

It appears Kevin Durant’s achilles injury hasn’t changed Irving’s mindset heading into free agency, despite what many Celtics fans had hoped for. Of course, nothing can officially happen until the evening of June 30, but all signs are pointing towards Brooklyn for the All-Star point guard’s next destination.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images