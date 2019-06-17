Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thought the Nick Caserio drama was over? Guess again.

The New England Patriots dropped tampering charges against the Houston Texans earlier this week after the Texans backed off their pursuit of the Pats’ director of player personnel in an effort to bring the 43-year-old in as general manager.

That keeps Caserio, who reportedly is signed through the 2020 NFL Draft, in Foxborough for another season.

But according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, that’s not what Caserio wants.

“The Patriots may have won this round, but keeping Caserio isn’t the real story here,” Volin wrote Tuesday. “The real story is this: Nick Caserio wants out of New England.

“Specifically, he wants that Texans job, even though it was more of a lateral move than a true promotion. And to prevent Caserio from leaving, the Patriots had to enforce a clause in his contract and file tampering charges.”

It shouldn’t come as too much of shock, however, considering that if Caserio wanted to stay put as Bill Belichick’s right-hand man he could have turned down interest from the Texans, as Volin notes.

Caserio has worked with the Patriots in various roles since 2001, and is worthy of a promotion within the organization should he be interested in one. The Patriots essentially lost half of their coaching staff over the offseason, but a Caserio departure could be an even bigger loss for the organization.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images