Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Raptors celebrated their 2019 NBA Finals victory on Monday, with an estimated two million fans filling the streets to see the championship squad.

Following the parade, the team held a rally where Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard addressed the crowd and capped off his speech in the best way possible.

The 2018-19 season began with Leonard’s media day laugh instantly becoming a viral meme. Well fast forward nine months, the pending free agent is an NBA champ. He made sure to get the last laugh Monday — literally.

Check it out:

Kawhi Leonard ends his speech with the laugh that won over the hearts of every @Raptors fan 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/rCrM5F4ULa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

Perfect.

Leonard has not indicated whether or not he intends to return to Toronto. The 27-year-old has a player option for the 2019-20 season. If he declines the option, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent on June 30 when free agency kicks off.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images