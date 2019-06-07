Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron skated the puck around a couple of Boston Bruins players, into to the slot and tried to pass it to a waiting teammate. The puck deflected off of Bruins defenseman Torey Krug and went right back to Perron who put it on net where it went off Tuukka Rask and into the net to give the Blues a 2-0 lead in a pivotal Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

But we all know that’s only half the story, right?

Well, the NHL might lead you to believe otherwise, as the league posted the video highlight of the goal and conveniently left out one very important thing: the missed tripping call against Blues forward Tyler Bozak, who upended Bruins center Noel Acciari just seconds before Perron scored the eventual game-winning goal.

The controversial non-call did, however, make the YouTube cut, so there’s that.

Still, it’s a tough look for the NHL to ignore the most glaring aspect of that entire play, especially considering it was by far the biggest talking point after the game.

None of this makes any difference to the Bruins, though, who are now tasked with winning two straight games in order to win the Stanley Cup. St. Louis has its chance to close things out at home Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images