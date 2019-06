Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to the MLB All-Star Game, selecting a starting pitcher can be a daunting task. It’s a choice the league leaves up to the manager of the particular All-Star team.

So here’s the question: should All-Star Game managers get to choose their starting pitchers?

Check out the results of tonight’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images