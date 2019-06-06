Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

11 years ago Wednesday, Paul Pierce was carried off the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After heading to the Boston Celtics’ locker room in a wheelchair, things looked grim, but “The Truth” miraculously returned to the floor.

Check out the scene below:

11 years ago, @paulpierce34 exited Game 1 of the #NBAFinals in a wheelchair … "The Truth" returned to the game to help the @celtics defeat the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/eG5n87Xd4m — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2019

As everyone knows, there’s plenty of conspiracy theories out there regarding whether or not Pierce actually injured his right leg. He did return extremely quickly…

Well now we finally have answers thanks to the former Celtics forward himself.

Before Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Pierce, now an analyst for ESPN, was on the “NBA Countdown” desk when Michelle Beadle brought up the incident. 11 years later, Pierce claimed he had something to admit.

“I have a confession to make,” Pierce said. “I just had to go to the bathroom. … Something went down and I had to go to the bathroom.”

Check out the full clip:

"I just had to go to a bathroom."@paulpierce34 admits the only reason he left the 2008 Finals in a wheelchair was to go to the bathroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/oIUXgzDzT7 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

After all these years, we quickly went from wanting to know everything, to getting too much information.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images